TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.36 and last traded at GBX 32.44. 200,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 306,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.60.

The stock has a market cap of £19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (7.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 654.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 EPS for the current year.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

