Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 11,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2,182.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.