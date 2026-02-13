Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 11,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
