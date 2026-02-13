Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended, unincorporated real estate investment trust organized under Canadian law. It acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties across major markets in Canada. The trust is sponsored and managed by Morguard Asset Management Limited, drawing on the broader Morguard organization’s expertise in property management, development and leasing services.

The trust’s portfolio encompasses four primary property types: retail, office, industrial and multi-residential.

