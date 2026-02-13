NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.60. 22,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 21,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.6099.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NFI Group Trading Down 0.1%

About NFI Group

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

NFI Group Inc is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and coaches, offering a range of zero-emission, diesel, natural gas and hybrid solutions for public transportation authorities and private operators. Through its flagship brands—New Flyer in North America and Alexander Dennis in the United Kingdom—NFI Group develops, assembles and delivers complete transit and motorcoach vehicles designed to meet evolving environmental standards and customer demands for performance, safety and rider comfort.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, NFI Group operates multiple manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, supported by a global parts, service and remanufacturing network.

