Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

