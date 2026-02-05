Analysts Set Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.27. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.76% and a negative net margin of 462.24%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first?in?class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small?molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

