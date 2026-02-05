Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.4190 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,365,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,372% from the average daily volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in stable jurisdictions across Canada.

The company was originally incorporated as Virginia Mines Inc and, following a portfolio reorganization of Osisko Gold Royalties’ development assets, adopted the Osisko Development name in early 2020. Its flagship asset is the Cariboo District Gold Project in central British Columbia, a land package exceeding 1,030 square kilometres that hosts multiple deposits and exploration targets along prolific gold-bearing structures.

