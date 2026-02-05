Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Blue Water Acquisition Stock Down 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

About Blue Water Acquisition

Blue Water Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company that trades its units on the OTC Markets under the symbol BLUWU. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to use those proceeds to complete a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

The company’s primary objective is to identify and execute a business combination with one or more businesses operating across diverse industries and geographies.

