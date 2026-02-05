3i Group (LON:III) Insider Purchases £161.75 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 5 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,235 per share, with a total value of £161.75.

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,241 per share, with a total value of £129.64.

On Monday, December 1st, Jasi Halai acquired 10 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,229 per share, for a total transaction of £322.90.

On Friday, November 28th, Jasi Halai bought 5 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,229 per share, with a total value of £161.45.

On Friday, November 14th, Jasi Halai purchased 7,655 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,392 per share, for a total transaction of £259,657.60.

LON III opened at GBX 3,332 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,957 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,755.49. The company has a market capitalization of £33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group ( LON:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on III shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of 3i Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,000.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

