Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Finning International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.75.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Trading Up 0.5%

About Finning International

Finning International stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.80. 197,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.85.

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.