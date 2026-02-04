Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.63.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.46. 569,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.15. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.72 and a twelve month high of C$27.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.23 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

