Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.66.

HBM traded down C$1.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.31. The stock has a market cap of C$13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$38.80.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

