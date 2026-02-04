Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POW. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$75.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.88.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.99. 1,071,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,131. The firm has a market cap of C$42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.61. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$43.75 and a 12 month high of C$74.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.