FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,548 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 36,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 129,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%

TLTD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

