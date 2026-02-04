Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$320.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$265.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE:AEM traded down C$1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$267.04. The stock had a trading volume of 464,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$253.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$132.96 and a 12 month high of C$305.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.26 billion during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.40, for a total value of C$4,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,366,797.80. This represents a 26.70% decrease in their position. Also, insider James Porter sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.42, for a total transaction of C$742,260.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at C$1,913,546.28. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.