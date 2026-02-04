Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 10.4%

Shares of LUN traded down C$3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.68. 2,522,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$38.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

