Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 49,113 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,113 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 113.2% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Corning by 638.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 10.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 33.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 44,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $113.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,148 shares of company stock worth $4,960,928 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

