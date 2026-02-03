National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,526 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 48.20% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. This represents a 80.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $170,630. The trade was a 68.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 622,060 shares of company stock worth $17,076,965 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

