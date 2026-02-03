Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 132,772 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 132,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.