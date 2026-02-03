iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Position Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,221,000 after buying an additional 54,547 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 263,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

