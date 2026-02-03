The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

