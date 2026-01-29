OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Financial Survey

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remitly Global and OppFi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.25 -$36.98 million $0.09 151.22 OppFi $525.96 million 1.58 $7.26 million ($0.75) -12.84

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remitly Global. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global 1.36% 3.12% 2.05% OppFi 0.68% 55.59% 20.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remitly Global and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 1 1 8 2 2.92 OppFi 1 2 2 0 2.20

Remitly Global currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.79%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 41.50%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than OppFi.

Summary

Remitly Global beats OppFi on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.