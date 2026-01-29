GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives $34.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.1111.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in GH Research by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.98. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

