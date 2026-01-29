Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.6667.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kyverna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $8.38 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 869,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,877.50. This trade represents a 18.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Karen Marie Walker sold 23,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $292,775.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,159.20. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 179.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T?cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen?specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company’s lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

