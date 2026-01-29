Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$92.25.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$121.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.10. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$34.07 and a 52 week high of C$125.66.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7058 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

