Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $407.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $409.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

