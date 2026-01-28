Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after purchasing an additional 859,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,694,000 after buying an additional 239,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,297,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,083,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,028,000 after acquiring an additional 211,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $95.85.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $16,830,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,023,550.32. This represents a 49.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

