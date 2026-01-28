Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.3150, with a volume of 808752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Telefonica Brasil Trading Up 2.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonica Brasil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 36,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

