MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Short Interest Up 2,758.2% in March

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,267 shares, a growth of 2,758.2% from the February 26th total of 954 shares. Approximately 136.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 136.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of FLYD stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $334.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -4.38.

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MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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