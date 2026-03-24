Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 4,550.0%

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 279 shares, a growth of 4,550.0% from the February 26th total of 6 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

About Hang Lung Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer specializing in the investment, development and management of premium commercial and residential properties. With a primary focus on Grade A office towers, high-end shopping malls and upscale residential complexes, the company has established a reputation for delivering landmark projects that emphasize architectural quality and tenant experience.

Founded in the late 20th century as a spin-off from Hang Lung Group, Hang Lung Properties listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s and soon thereafter embarked on an expansion into Mainland China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.