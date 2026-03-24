Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,945 shares, a growth of 2,355.6% from the February 26th total of 1,138 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NCLO remained flat at $24.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 152,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,258. Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

The Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total return through investments in USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. NCLO was launched on Dec 10, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

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