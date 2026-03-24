Critical Contrast: Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Nova 29.44% 22.90% 13.65%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $24.14 million 3.61 -$15.75 million ($6.80) -0.43 Nova $880.58 million 17.52 $259.22 million $8.01 60.60

This table compares Nano Labs and Nova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nano Labs and Nova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nova 0 1 8 1 3.00

Nova has a consensus target price of $442.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.90%. Given Nova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

Nova beats Nano Labs on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

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