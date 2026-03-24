Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Short Interest Up 5,375.3% in March

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,873 shares, a growth of 5,375.3% from the February 26th total of 89 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Playtech Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431. Playtech has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

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Playtech Company Profile

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Playtech plc, operating OTC as PYTCY, is a leading provider of software and services to the global online gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Teddy Sagi and headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, the company develops and licenses turnkey platforms for casinos, poker rooms, sports betting, live dealer games, bingo, virtual sports and financial trading. It delivers back?end management tools, player account services and risk management solutions to licensed operators worldwide.

At the heart of Playtech’s offering is its unified platform that integrates content across multiple verticals, enabling operators to manage customer acquisition, retention, payments, analytics and compliance from a single interface.

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