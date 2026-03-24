Short Interest in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Expands By 7,170.4%

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 137,628 shares, a growth of 7,170.4% from the February 26th total of 1,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TOLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. 12,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

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The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

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