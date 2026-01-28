ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,035 shares, a growth of 326.3% from the December 31st total of 712 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 21.02% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

