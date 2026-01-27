BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,019 shares, an increase of 12,001.7% from the December 31st total of 58 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock International Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,788,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after buying an additional 582,246 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 918,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 522,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 502,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BIDD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,713. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $485.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

