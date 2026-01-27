General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Buyback $6.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Trading Up 8.8%

GM traded up $6.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. 23,619,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

