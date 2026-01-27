Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Increases By 37,042.0%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,142 shares, a growth of 37,042.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOUF remained flat at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA is a France-based retailer specializing in furniture, home décor and lifestyle accessories. The company’s product offering spans indoor and outdoor furniture, textiles, lighting, tableware and decorative accents, all sold through a combination of brick-and-mortar showrooms and a dedicated e-commerce platform. Key merchandising themes include contemporary, industrial, Scandinavian and exotic design styles, with regular seasonal collections and collaborations with independent designers.

Founded in 1996 by Xavier Marie and headquartered in Brest, France, Maisons du Monde pursued rapid geographic expansion in the 2000s.

