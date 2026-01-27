PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,690 shares, a growth of 16,394.0% from the December 31st total of 83 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 364,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 0.6%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 516,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,805. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, commonly known as Bank BCA, is one of Indonesia’s leading banking institutions. Established in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients. Bank BCA is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker BBCA and trades in the United States through American Depositary Receipts on the OTC Markets under the symbol PBCRY.

The bank’s core business activities span consumer banking, SME and corporate lending, treasury operations, and transaction banking.

