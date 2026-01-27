KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,602 shares, an increase of 6,667.2% from the December 31st total of 201 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

About KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.6837 per share. This represents a $6.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.4%. This is a positive change from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

