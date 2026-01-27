Short Interest in American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Grows By 158,675.0%

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,702 shares, a growth of 158,675.0% from the December 31st total of 8 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Power Group Trading Up 1.8%

APGI stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,646. American Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group, Inc is an energy technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of ultra-clean, distributed power generation systems that operate on natural gas and propane. The company focuses on providing efficient and reliable on-site power solutions designed to replace traditional diesel generators in industrial, commercial, and remote applications.

Its flagship product, the APG1000® integrated power generator, combines a proprietary four-stroke engine with advanced electronic controls to deliver approximately 80–100 kW of power.

