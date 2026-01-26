UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 13,875 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in PayPal by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $90.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

PayPal agreed to acquire Cymbio to accelerate agentic commerce and multichannel AI-driven selling for merchants — a clear strategic move to deepen merchant-facing AI capabilities.

Coverage and trade reaction note the Cymbio deal and related AI-commerce angle as a growth catalyst that could help monetize AI shopping integrations.

PayPal is reported to have partnered with OpenAI and applied to become a bank — moves that, if approved and executed well, expand product reach (AI experiences and deposit/credit capability).

Investor attention is elevated (Zacks highlights PYPL among most-searched stocks), which can amplify moves in either direction as news flow continues.

Commentary pieces note PayPal's stablecoin and broader strategy could allow survival without dominance in every area—useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Sell rating and $51 price target, arguing AI and agentic commerce efforts won't fully offset structural headwinds — a direct bearish analyst signal.

Opinion/downgrade pieces question whether PayPal can recover its former growth trajectory, framing the stock as potentially a value trap despite low valuation metrics.

Technical and price-action stories note PYPL has lost key support levels and has declined sharply over the past year — fueling momentum selling and caution among investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

