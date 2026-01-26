Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,366,000 after buying an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,823,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,535,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,975 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $28,917,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at $185,541,400.17. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,546,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

