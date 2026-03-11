Brokerages Set Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Target Price at $23.25

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, CEO Peter D. Fitzsimmons acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,809.44. This represents a 12.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 132.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $17.64 on Friday. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $529.55 million, a PE ratio of -37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.19 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -238.30%.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company’s core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

