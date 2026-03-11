MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of MP stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. MP Materials has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.57 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,758,774.05. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,741,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,479,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,519,000 after acquiring an additional 459,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 769,517 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $132,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

William Blair reaffirmed MP as central to U.S. rare-earth independence and kept an Outperform rating, highlighting MP's strategic role in domestic supply chains.

MP reported production milestones for 2025 — doubling NdPr output, record REO production and scaling U.S. magnet capacity toward 10,000 MT — supporting revenue and margin upside if demand for magnets remains strong.

Coverage argues MP is positioned to eliminate U.S. dependence on rare-earth imports after 2028 as government loan/investment commitments advance MP's magnet factory plans — a material long-term demand driver.

Several market pieces point to bullish technical patterns (inverse head-and-shoulders / key trendline) with a breakout above ~$63.90 potentially igniting upside momentum — a near-term catalyst for traders.

Competitor/sector news: USA Rare Earth is advancing its Stillwater magnet plant with large private and potential federal financing — this validates the sector but also signals rising competition for federal support and contracts.

Event news (Hill & Valley Forum) is largely background and not directly company-specific; limited near-term impact on MP fundamentals.

Valuation caution: at least one analysis still labels MP "overvalued" despite government backing, suggesting upside may be tempered by high expectations and execution risk.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

