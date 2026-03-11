NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2,941.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 743.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

