WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.35.
WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 2.0%
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services – Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services – Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.
