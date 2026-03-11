WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.35.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL stock opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.92. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services – Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services – Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.