NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Stock Price Up 28.2% – Time to Buy?

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $121.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

NICE Trading Up 28.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) is a global provider of enterprise software solutions that help organizations improve customer experience, streamline operations and ensure compliance. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, NICE serves a diverse range of industries including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and public safety. The company’s offerings are delivered through both cloud-based and on-premise platforms designed to address the evolving needs of digital transformation.

The company’s main business activities revolve around three core areas: customer engagement solutions, financial crime and compliance, and public safety.

