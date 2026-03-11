Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.26. 4,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leonardo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.A., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter market as FINMF, is an Italian multinational specializing in aerospace, defense and security. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products, including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, defense electronics, space systems and cybersecurity solutions. Leonardo serves both civil and military clients, providing integrated platforms and support services for complex missions and operations worldwide.

Within its aerospace segment, Leonardo produces tiltrotor and multirole helicopters under the AgustaWestland brand, as well as advanced trainer and transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.