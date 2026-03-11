Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $28.07. 10,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Bosideng International Stock Down 9.9%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

About Bosideng International

(Get Free Report)

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd is a leading apparel company specializing in the design, manufacture and retail of down outerwear. The company’s core business encompasses a full value chain that includes material sourcing, product development, quality control and direct-to-consumer sales. Bosideng emphasizes innovation in textile engineering and styling, aiming to combine functionality with contemporary fashion for cold-weather clothing.

The company markets its products under several proprietary brands, including Bosideng, Snow Flying, Kangbo and Bengen for down jackets, as well as VETTORI for mid-to-high-end non-down apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.